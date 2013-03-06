MOSCOW London-listed gold miner Polyus Gold PGIL.L said on Wednesday that two of its non-executive directors, Dmitry Razumov and Alexander Mosionzhik, had resigned from the board following changes in its shareholding structure.

Last month, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokorov's Onexim group sold 18.5 percent of Polyus to retail tycoon Zelimkhan Mutsoyev for $1.77 billion (1.17 billion pounds) and 19.28 percent to fruit juice magnate Gavriil Yushvayev for $1.85 billion.

Razumov was a non-executive director nominated by Onexim while Mosionzhik was a representative of Nafta, the investment vehicle of tycoon Suleiman Kerimov that owns 40 percent of Polyus.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)