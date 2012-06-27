MOSCOW Polyus Gold PLGLq.L, Russia's largest gold producer, is putting on hold its long-anticipated plan to seek a merger with an international rival and to seek inclusion into the prestigious FTSE 100 index after its premium listing in London.

"These options (FTSE 100) remain open. The question, however, is whether inclusion in FTSE really does have such a sizeable enough positive impact on the company's valuation to justify costs associated with such a move by Polyus," Chief Executive German Pikhoya told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We need more time and data to make conclusions. I expect to present the future development options for the board's consideration at some point in the autumn," he added.

To become eligible for inclusion in the UK bluechip index, Polyus would need either to relocate to mainland Britain - which would require approval from the Russian government - and increase its free float to over 25 percent from the current 22 percent, or remain Jersey-based and lift the free float above 50 percent.

"Given the difficult market conditions, it would be strange for us to offer such a boost in free float," Pikhoya said.

The company, owned by tycoons Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, got a so-called premium listing in London in June, which could put the $9-billion (5.78 billion pounds) gold miner in a stronger position for possible international mergers.

Analysts have speculated in recent years that Polyus could tie up with Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) of Canada, Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) or AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J).

Once the listing goes through, Polyus would target a merger deal, Prokhorov said in early 2012.

But since then this plan has been put on hold.

"I don't expect such (M&A) talks to resume in the immediate future - the company has just been admitted to the premium segment at the LSE," Pikhoya said.

The company raised $635 million in May by selling a stake of 5 percent minus one share to Chengdong Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of China's CIC CIC.UL, and 2.5 percent to VTB bank.

These proceeds were used to repay a $460-million loan to VTB and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA). The company now sees no need to raise a significant amount of money, Pikhoya said.

Polyus adopted a dividend policy which is aims to pay out a minimum of 20 percent of net profit, and plans to stick to it, but its extra payments will depend upon its capex programme.

"Our 2012 capital expenditure budget totals $1.1 billion, of which Natalka only accounts for $600 million. Therefore dividend payouts need to be balanced with capital requirements to finance growth projects," Pikhoya said.

Polyus is developing the huge Natalka gold deposit in the Magadan region of Russia, where the first gold will be poured in late 2013. Natalka could be one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world, with 31.6 million troy ounces of proven and probable gold reserves.

($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Melissa Akin and David Cowell)