MOSCOW Polyus Gold PLGLq.L, Russia's largest gold producer, aims to obtain a full London share listing in the near future with 22 percent of its shares in free float after selling stakes to China's CIC and Russia's VTB bank this week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Currently the company only lists its global depositary receipts in London PLGLq.L whereas a full share listing would raise Polyus's profile and put the $10 billion (6 billion pounds) gold miner in a stronger position to take part in a wave of international mergers sweeping the metals and mining industry.

However, Polyus would need to sell significantly more shares to give a free float of 50 percent or move its domicile from Jersey to mainland Britain in order to gain entry into the prestigious FTSE 100 index <0#.FTSE>.

"I hope that it (a premium listing) will happen in the nearest future," Chief Executive German Pikhoya told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Polyus does not intend to sell any more shares for its listing following the sale of 7.5 percent in treasury stock held by its subsidiary Jenington.

The company, owned by oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov and billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, raised $635 million this week by selling a stake of 5 percent less one share to Chengdong Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of China's CIC CIC.UL, and 2.5 percent to Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM).

"We hope to obtain a premium listing with the free float of 22 percent," Pikhoya said.

Polyus had planned to move its domicile to London and seek a full listing for its shares with FTSE 100 inclusion, but changed those plans after not obtaining the requisite approval from a strategic investment committee chaired by President-elect Vladimir Putin.

Polyus' GDRs fell 0.98 percent to $3.03 per GDR in London on Wednesday by 02:45 p.m. British time.

Proceeds from the transaction with CIC and VTB will be used to repay a $460-million loan to VTB and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Pikhoya added.

The company hopes that CIC will be a long-term investor, but has not discussed any specific investment timelines with VTB, which has a 180-day lock-up period, the CEO said.

Polyus planned to apply for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, a move that would normally require 25 percent of its shares to be freely traded against the company's current 22 percent.

JP Morgan Cazenove is negotiating on behalf of Polyus with the UK Listing Authority to seek a waiver for the 25 percent threshold, taking into account Polyus's relatively large market capitalization.

Pikhoya said that the current version of the prospectus, which the company prepares for the listing, is based on 2011 financials.

NATALKA 'ON TRACK'

Polyus is moving in line with its plan to develop a huge Natalka gold deposit in the Magadan region of Russia, the CEO said.

"We are on track. Mill equipment will be fully contracted out in mid-May... Construction works are in progress and the timeline for the plant launch remains intact. First gold will be poured in late 2013, as planned," Pikhoya added.

Natalka is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world with 31.6 million troy ounces of proven and probable gold reserves. It is expected to have processing capacity of 10 million tonnes of ore and 500,000 ounces of gold production annually at the launch of its operations.

Following an increase of mill throughput to 40 million tonnes of ore annually, Natalka may expand its production up to 1.5 million ounces of gold per year, according to Polyus' plan, published on its web site www.polyusgold.com .

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)