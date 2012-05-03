Here is a look at Vladimir Putin's career since he first took office as prime minister in 1999.

August 9, 1999 - President Boris Yeltsin names Vladimir Putin, the hitherto low-profile head of the FSB security service, as his new prime minister and preferred successor. The fourth nominee in 17 months, few expected him to last.

September - More than 300 civilians die in apartment block blasts blamed on Chechen rebels in cities including Moscow. Putin orders bombing raids against the Chechen capital Grozny followed by a full-scale land offensive. Within months Russian troops retake Chechnya and install a loyal administration. Putin's popularity rockets.

December 31 - Yeltsin announces his early resignation. Putin becomes acting president. Putin wins the presidential election on March 26, 2000 with 53 percent of the vote. Putin is re-elected as president in March 2004.

September 1, 2004 - More than 330 people, half of them children, are killed in an attack by Chechen rebels on a school in Beslan. Putin orders a crackdown on the rebels and demands more powers to fight terrorism.

-- Parliament approves new laws changing the rules of parliamentary elections and scrapping gubernatorial elections. Critics say the changes give Putin sweeping powers.

July 2006 - Russia hosts the G8 summit in St Petersburg, a high point in Putin's drive to make Russia a key global player.

December 2007 - Putin presents long-time ally Dmitry Medvedev as his preferred successor and says he will become his prime minister and lead the largest party in parliament. Putin's support makes Medvedev's victory in the March 2 presidential election certain.

May 7, 2008 - Medvedev duly appoints Putin as prime minister after his inauguration as president.

August 9 - Putin accuses Georgia of seeking "bloody adventures" and trying to drag other countries into a military conflict in its separatist region of South Ossetia. Georgia, which has close ties with the West, and Russia came into direct conflict over the pro-Russian rebel region after Tbilisi launched an offensive to regain control over it.

January 19, 2009 - Russia and Ukraine sign a 10-year gas supply deal to clear the way for a prompt resumption of supplies to a freezing Europe, cut off for nearly two weeks by a dispute between the ex-Soviet republics. Putin personally negotiates the deal with his Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Tymoshenko.

April 6 - Putin defends his handling of Russia's worst economic crisis in a decade, telling lawmakers that a 3 trillion rouble ($90 billion) package of measures would ensure the country survived and prospered.

December 4, 2011 - Putin's United Russia wins a parliamentary election but allegations of widespread fraud trigger the biggest protests against him since he rose to power. At their height the protests attract tens of thousands of demonstrators in Moscow and push the Kremlin into limited political reforms.

December 15 - Putin confirms he intends to appoint Medvedev as prime minister after the 2012 presidential election.

March 4, 2012 - Putin wins the presidential election in the first round with more than 63 percent of the votes. Russian police detain several hundred people after protests in Moscow and St Petersburg over an election they say was unfairly skewed in his favour. Putin says he won a fair and open contest, and the protests lose momentum after his victory.

May 7, 2012 - Putin to be inaugurated as president.

