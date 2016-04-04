MOSCOW Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that a the selection process of banks that would advise the government on several privatisations was in its final stage.

"It is highly likely you will learn (on Tuesday) which banks were selected," Ulyukayev told journalists.

Western investments banks with Russian operations have been reluctant to advise Moscow on the privatisations, citing fears about violating sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

