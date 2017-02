MOSCOW Several Russian opposition leaders whose apartments were being searched on Monday have been summoned to meet investigators on Tuesday, the same day they planned to attend an anti-government protest, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited a spokesman for the Investigative Committee, Russia's main criminal investigation agency, as saying the people whose homes were searched were "summoned to the Investigative Committee on June 12".

