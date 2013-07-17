Members of the Pussy Riot punk band perform in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

Members of the Pussy Riot punk band perform on an oil transport wagon in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

Members of the Pussy Riot punk band perform on the roof of a petrol station in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

Members of the Pussy Riot punk band perform on an oil derrick in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

A member of the Pussy Riot punk band performs on an oil transport wagon in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

A member of the Pussy Riot punk band pours what appears to be oil over a portrait of Igor Sechin, head of state oil firm Rosneft and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW The Pussy Riot punk band took aim at President Vladimir Putin and how he runs Russia's oil industry on Tuesday in its first video for almost a year.

In the video posted on Youtube - youtu.be/qOM_3QH3bBw - four members of the feminist art performance group climb up gas flares and dance on oil pipelines, wearing their trademark brightly coloured masks, short dresses and tights.

The band, two of whose members are in jail over a protest in Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral in February 2012, pour what appears to be oil over a portrait of Igor Sechin, head of state oil firm Rosneft, in the video called "Like a Red Prison".

Criticising the close relationship between Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church - the theme of their protest in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral - they chant: "Your president is like an ayatollah in Iran and your church is like in the United Arab Emirates."

Group members accuse Putin of orchestrating a crackdown on dissent and persecuting political opponents since returning to presidency in May last year.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)