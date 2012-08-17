MOSCOW The United States Embassy in Russia criticised the two-year sentences handed down by a Russian court to three women who'd staged an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow's main cathedral, saying the punishment seemed "disproportionate".

"Today's sentence in the Pussy Riot case looks disproportionate to the actions," the U.S. Embassy in Russia wrote on its Twitter micro blog in Russian.

