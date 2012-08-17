2017 MTV Europe Music Awards to be held in 'musical epicenter' London
LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW The United States Embassy in Russia criticised the two-year sentences handed down by a Russian court to three women who'd staged an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow's main cathedral, saying the punishment seemed "disproportionate".
"Today's sentence in the Pussy Riot case looks disproportionate to the actions," the U.S. Embassy in Russia wrote on its Twitter micro blog in Russian.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.