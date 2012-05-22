MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin named several former cabinet ministers to senior Kremlin posts on Tuesday.

The following are the appointments listed in a decree:

Sergei Ivanov: Head of the presidential administration.

Nikolai Patrushev: Secretary of the Security Council.

Vyacheslav Volodin: First deputy head of the presidential administration.

Alexei Gromov: First deputy head of the presidential administration.

Anton Vaino: Deputy head of the presidential administration.

Dmitry Peskov: Deputy head of the presidential administration, press secretary of the president.

Larisa Brycheva: Aide to the president, head of the State Legal Directorate of the president.

* Tatyana Golikova (former minister for health and social development): Aide to the president.

* Elvira Nabiullina (former economy minister): Aide to the president.

* Yuri Trutnev (former minister for natural resources): Aide to the president.

Yuri Ushakov: Aide to the president.

* Andrei Fursenko (former education minister): Aide to the president.

Konstantin Chuichenko: Aide to the president, head of the Control Directorate of the president.

* Igor Shchyogolev (former communications minister): Aide to the president.

* Igor Levitin (former transport minister): Aide to the president.

Vladimir Ostrovenko: Presidential protocol chief.

Dmitry Kalimulin: Head of the presidential records office.

* Rashid Nurgaliyev (former interior minister): Deputy secretary of the Security Council.

NOTE - Asterisks denote that the appointee served in the final lineup of Putin's last government, which was replaced on Monday by a new team headed by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

