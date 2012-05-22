MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin named several former cabinet ministers to senior Kremlin posts on Tuesday.
The following are the appointments listed in a decree:
Sergei Ivanov: Head of the presidential administration.
Nikolai Patrushev: Secretary of the Security Council.
Vyacheslav Volodin: First deputy head of the presidential administration.
Alexei Gromov: First deputy head of the presidential administration.
Anton Vaino: Deputy head of the presidential administration.
Dmitry Peskov: Deputy head of the presidential administration, press secretary of the president.
Larisa Brycheva: Aide to the president, head of the State Legal Directorate of the president.
* Tatyana Golikova (former minister for health and social development): Aide to the president.
* Elvira Nabiullina (former economy minister): Aide to the president.
* Yuri Trutnev (former minister for natural resources): Aide to the president.
Yuri Ushakov: Aide to the president.
* Andrei Fursenko (former education minister): Aide to the president.
Konstantin Chuichenko: Aide to the president, head of the Control Directorate of the president.
* Igor Shchyogolev (former communications minister): Aide to the president.
* Igor Levitin (former transport minister): Aide to the president.
Vladimir Ostrovenko: Presidential protocol chief.
Dmitry Kalimulin: Head of the presidential records office.
* Rashid Nurgaliyev (former interior minister): Deputy secretary of the Security Council.
NOTE - Asterisks denote that the appointee served in the final lineup of Putin's last government, which was replaced on Monday by a new team headed by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.
(Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, Editing by Douglas Busvine)