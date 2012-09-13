Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW A large black banner with the words "Death to the usurper Putin" was briefly draped over a billboard on an apartment building in Moscow on Thursday before being removed.
It was not immediately clear who put up the banner, two days before opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin hope to draw tens of thousands of people at a protest march and rally.
Putin, in power since 2000, easily won a six-year presidential term in a March election despite a series of opposition protests that were the biggest of his 12-year rule.
The banner hung over half of a large car advertisement on the roof of a central Moscow building. It was soon removed, and police milled around the building.
Putin was in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.
In February, opposition activists hoisted a huge banner reading "Putin, go away" on a billboard on a roof facing the Kremlin.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche)
(This story corrects the day of the week to Thursday in the first paragraph)
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.