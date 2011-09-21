MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin dampened hopes of a pre-election spending spree on Wednesday, backing a relatively modest 2012 draft budget that forecasts economic growth of 3.7 percent and oil dipping to $100 per barrel.

Putin, Russia's most popular politician, is campaigning for his United Russia party ahead of December 2011 elections to the State Duma lower house of parliament, and his public speeches have in the past been peppered with generous spending promises.

Russia also holds a presidential election next March, which neither Putin nor President Dmitry Medvedev have yet said whether they will run in.

Overall spending in 2012 is budgeted to grow to 21.6 percent of GDP compared to 20.7 percent projected for 2011 while some fiscal costs such as state investment, healthcare and education will fall.

"If we do not want to sharply cut spending tomorrow, as some developed countries do, deprive people of the most basic things, we need to be accurate with spending," Putin said, citing "too much uncertainty in the global economy."

Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko said that a threat of major spending cuts could arise already in 2012 if oil, Russia's main export commodity, falls below $60 per barrel, or in 2013-14 if it stays just above $60.

She said that the government will use its rainy day Reserve Fund and then borrow and sell state property to cover the deficit before resorting to spending cuts.

Nesterenko said that so-called "preliminarily allocated funds," public sector salaries and investment plans were prime candidates for cuts. "We lived through it in 2008, I do not want to see it repeated."

"Anything can be cut except for the social liabilities. They will not be reviewed," Nesterenko said.

The government said that falling cost sectors in 2012 were linked to reduced subsidies, the completion of a number of federal investment programmes as well as transfers of some expenditure to a regional level.

'TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY'

The draft budget marks a victory for Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, whose prudent fiscal policy helped Russia weather the economic crisis in 2008-09 but has come under fire from fellow ministers for being an obstacle to faster growth.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach, who argued that Russia can run bigger deficits for the sake of faster growth, told Reuters last week that Russia can grow faster if it adjusts spending plans upwards next year after the election.

Putin said that active social support, modernisation of the economy and the military will be the main priorities in the budget which will go to the Duma, where United Russia has a majority, on September 30.

United Russia, meanwhile, will hold its pre-election congress on September 23-24, when it is expected to unveil plans for sharp increases in spending in the coming years.

Nikolai Fyodorov, a party official in charge of drafting the programme, told Reuters the programme will call for doubling salaries for almost 3 million public sector workers.

But the budget draft sees far more modest pay rises in line with inflation.

($1 = 31.48 Russian Roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by John Stonestreet, Ron Askew)