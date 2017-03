Sergei Guriev, Rector of the New Economic School in Moscow, speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

YEKATERINBURG, Russia A leading economist who fled Russia is welcome to return to the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, describing the affair as overblown.

Sergei Guriev, an adviser to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, acknowledged last week he had fled Russia after being questioned by state investigators. Putin's critics have portrayed his departure as a sign of a growing clampdown on groups and individuals that are independent or critical of the Kremlin.

