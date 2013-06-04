MOSCOW Exiled economist Sergei Guriev turned down President Vladimir Putin's invitation on Tuesday to return to Russia, saying he would face further harassment by federal investigators if he did.

"I think it is safer for me to be a free person and not to return," Guriev said in an email exchange.

Guriev, a liberal economist who has advised the government, confirmed last week that he had joined his family in France after what he described as threatening questioning by officers from the Investigative Committee, Russia's answer to the FBI.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)