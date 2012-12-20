Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says
ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels have largely taken control of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will not back down on its decision to recognise Georgian breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia despite a recent parliamentary election that swept a new coalition to power.
"Russia cannot change its decision related to its acknowledgement of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent, by definition we cannot do that," Putin said at an annual news conference when asked about his relationship with new Georgian authorities.
Putin said he saw positive signals from the new Georgian government led by Bidzina Ivanishvili - a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in Russia.
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained more than 600 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, state media said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of an April referendum.