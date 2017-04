The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Thursday.

ON SYRIA

"The point is not that we left and dropped everything... we withdrew a significant part or our contingent, but after the withdrawal we left the Syrian army in a position where, with the support of the part of the contingent that was left there, it can carry out serious offensive operations. Already after our withdrawal it has taken some important targets."

"It is necessary to accept - for all to agree and sit down at the negotiating table - to accept the constitution and on the basis of the constitution to hold elections. That is the way to get out of the crisis."

"The opposition (in Syria) is trying to recover what they lost. Actually, it should be said that really it is not the Syrian army that is fighting there, but some Kurdish formations and some other armed groups fighting among themselves and against the Kurds. We are monitoring closely and will do everything to ensure the situation does not worsen."

ON WHOM TO SAVE FROM DROWNING: TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN OR UKRAINE PRESIDENT PETRO POROSHENKO

"If someone has decided to drown, it is no longer possible to save them. But, of course, we are ready to lend a helping hand and a hand of friendship to any of our partners if they want that themselves."

ON ECONOMY

"We should not be printing money, we should be changing the structure of the economy."

ON SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS

"If they are spent at pace in which they were spent last year, if they are not replenished and nothing is done, then they will last for at least four years. But we are planning that the economy will grow next year and therefore there will be no need to spend as much of the reserves as we have been spending. So there should be no fear."

ON GDP

"(Last year) gross domestic product declined 3.7 percent. This year the government expects the economy to continue ti decline slightly. But only about 0.3 percent. Next year we expect a 1.4 percent growth. For sure, it is difficult to feel the bottom."

ON KUDRIN

"We have agreed that he would work more actively in the Presidential Economic Council, perhaps he will become one of the deputies of the council."

ON INFRASTRUCTURE

"A lot of resources are being spent inappropriately. This should be changed."

ON INFLATION

"The rise in food is substantial. To a certain extent the rice in food prices is a man-made result of measures taken to develop the agricultural sector in condition of Western sanctions."

"The rise in food prices is a temporary phenomenon. Prices will stabilise."

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)