Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says
ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels have largely taken control of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Thursday talk that he is suffering from health problems, saying such speculation served the interests of his political opponents.
"This is only beneficial for political opponents who are trying to question the legitimacy and the effectiveness of the authorities," he told a news conference.
"I can give the traditional answer to the health question: there's no point in waiting."
The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that Putin has serious health problems since he was seen limping at a September Asia-Pacific summit and Russian government sources told Reuters he was suffering from back trouble.
(Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Thomas Grove, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained more than 600 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, state media said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of an April referendum.