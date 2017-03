Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with 'Valdai' International Discussion Club members in the town of Valdai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

VALDAI, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not ruled out running for a fourth term in an election due in 2018.

Putin, 60, made the remark in response to a question at a gathering with Russia experts and journalists.

Asked whether he might seek a new term as president when his current six-year mandate expires, he said: "I do not rule it out."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)