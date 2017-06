Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting on integrated development of the Arctic at a military base in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia's existing internet regulations are sufficient and the country needs no further restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The state should... eliminate certain threats," Putin told a group of journalists from Russian regions.

"In my point of view the existing restrictions are sufficient for now," he said.

