Russia's former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin attends a session of the Moscow Exchange Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he highly valued Russia's liberally-minded former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin as a member of the presidential expert council on the economy.

"He (Kudrin) is one of our strongest and most useful experts," Putin said in his annual televised phone-in. "We agreed that he will work more actively in the presidential expert council and maybe will be one of the council's deputy heads."

For HIGHLIGHTS, click on

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing and editing by Jack Stubbs, Dmitry Solovyov, Maria Kiselyova)