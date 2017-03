Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) walks next German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for a meeting on the sidelines of a Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS)

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Germany's Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a G20 summit starting in Australia on Saturday, Interfax reported on Friday, citing Putin's spokesman.

Tensions are likely to be felt between Western leaders and Putin at the summit, following fresh accusations from Kiev that Russia has sent troops into eastern Ukraine. Russia denies the accusations.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Thomas Grove)