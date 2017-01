U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take countermeasures in response to NATO expansion, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

"Why are we reacting to NATO expansion so emotionally? We are concerned by NATO's decision making," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview to be broadcast on Russian TV later on Monday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)