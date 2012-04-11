MOSCOW Several opposition deputies walked out of Russia's lower house of parliament on Wednesday in protest at comments by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin about a dispute over a local election.

Oleg Shein, a representative of the opposition Just Russia party, and a group of supporters went on a hunger strike after complaining of fraud in a mayoral election in the southern city of Astrakhan which he lost to a rival from a pro-Kremlin party.

In response to a question from Just Russia after delivering a speech to the Duma, Putin said the correct way to challenge the election outcome was through the courts.

"As far as I know, your colleague Oleg Shein, has started the hunger strike but did not appeal to court. This is a bit strange. Why go on hunger strike?" Putin said.

"Maybe the court will sort it out and everybody will agree with the outcome. It seems to me that they have to go to court."

Shein's hunger strike has become a focus for the opposition as it tries to breathe new life into protests against Putin that have lost steam since he was elected for a six-year term as president on March 4.

It was not immediately clear how many deputies were involved in the walkout. Just Russia has 64 representatives in the 450-seat Duma but some of its deputies stayed in the session hall.

Just Russia argues that it could not launch a convincing appeal to the court without hard evidence in the form of election-day video recordings from cameras installed at polling stations across Russia on Putin's orders.

The party says it was denied access to the material.

Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov, a former Putin ally with whom he has fallen out under pressure from more anti-Putin party members, said previous appeals to the court had failed.

"In the last three years, there were three cases of (election) lawlessness in Astrakhan. We went to the courts twice. The outcome is well known. Justice does not exist, at least in Astrakhan," Mironov said.

"Our friends in Astrakhan have no illusions about the objectivity of Astrakhan courts."

Shein was quoted by RIA news agency as saying that his supporters had now obtained the required video footage and planned to file their lawsuit on Friday.

Responding to Mironov's speech Putin said any judgement over the election results fell outside his area of responsibility.

