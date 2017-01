Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) talks to Government Chief of Staff Vyacheslav Volodin during a meeting on the development of local self-government in Pskov's Kremlin, some 650 km (404 miles) northwest of Moscow May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed that Vyacheslav Volodin, deputy head of his administration, become speaker in the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Putin on Thursday offered Sergei Naryshkin, the outgoing speaker, the job of head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

The reshuffle follows a landslide win by the ruling United Russia party in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

