MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who will be inaugurated as president next month, called on Wednesday for all political forces to work together for the sake of the country.

Russia has gone through a tense period of elections in recent months, Putin said. "But the logic of a mature democracy is that elections end and afterwards ... joint work begins," he added.

"We have one Russia, and its modern, advanced development must be the goal that unites all the country's political forces that want to work to build it," he said in an address to parliament.

