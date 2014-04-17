MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western sanctions have affected some of those on the list, including the wife of Gennady Timchenko, the co-owner of gas producer Novatek.

He said the wife of the Russian billionaire had been unable to pay for an operation because of a blocked bank card.

"This, of course, is simply a human rights violation," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation.

