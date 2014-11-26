Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) chairs a meeting with military chiefs at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

SOCHI, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would safeguard its own security and that of its allies but posed a threat to no one.

"We pose no threat to anyone and do not intend to get involved in any geopolitical games or intrigues, let alone conflicts, no matter who tries to draw us into them or how they do so," Putin told a meeting with military chiefs in his state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"At the same time, it is indispensable to securely safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of Russia and the security of our allies."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)