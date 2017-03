MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's overseas military commitments, including its massive air strikes in Syria, were not a serious burden on the state budget.

Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin also added: "We must work to replace imported goods with our own ones, alter the structure of our economy, raise labour productivity and improve the business climate... And we will do this."

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)