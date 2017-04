Residents inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Maysar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

MOSCOW The Syrian people must sit down for political talks and adopt a new constitution for their country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, said Russia was doing everything to ensure the situation in Syria did not deteriorate.

