MOSCOW Turkey will regret "more than once" about its shooting down of a Russian bomber jet near the Syrian-Turkish border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding Moscow would not ignore Ankara's "aiding of terrorists".

In a reference clearly aimed at the West, Putin said in his annual state of the nation address that countries "should not apply double standards on terror" or use terrorist groups for their own needs.

