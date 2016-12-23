May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
MOSCOW Russia has never initiated an arms race and never will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.
President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday he was unfazed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to boost the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Trump, asked to clarify his comments about expanding U.S. nuclear weapons capability, said, "Let it be an arms race," and that the United States would win it, MSNBC reported on Friday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.