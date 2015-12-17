A journalist holds up a poster to get attention and ask a question during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he "sees no prospect" of improving relations with the current leadership of Turkey after it downed a Russian jet bomber last month.

"It is hard for us to reach agreement with the current Turkish leadership, if at all possible," Putin said during his annual news conference. Putin said the downing of the Russian warplane was "an act of enmity" and he did not understand why Turkey did it.

"What have they achieved? Maybe, they thought that we would run away from there (Syria)? But Russia is not such a country."

