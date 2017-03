MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Ukraine's decision to send armed forces into eastern Ukraine instead of trying to establish a dialogue with the Russian-speaking population there was a "grave crime."

In a televised call-in with the nation, Putin said crisis talks being held in Geneva were "very important" and urged the government in Kiev to sit down to talks with Russian-speaking communities in the east of the country.

He said claims that Russian forces were present in east Ukraine were "rubbish".

