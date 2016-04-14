Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he believed that there would be no military action in eastern Ukraine, but the West should use its influence on the authorities in Kiev to fully implement the Minsk peace deal.
Commenting on Ukraine's parliamentary approval of Volodymyr Groysman as Ukrainian prime minister earlier on Thursday, Putin told his annual televised phone-in that he hoped the new Ukraine's government would be "pragmatic".
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.