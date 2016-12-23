MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the U.S. Democratic Party was wrongly trying to blame its electoral defeat to Donald Trump on external factors.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said that the party needed to learn how to lose gracefully.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)