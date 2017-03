Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a live broadcast nationwide phone-in in Moscow April 25, 2013. Putin played down differences with his government over economic policy on Thursday and signalled he was not about to respond to calls to dismiss his prime minister. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Boston bombings showed the need for Russia and the United States to work more closely on security matters and proved his policy on the restive North Caucasus region was correct.

In his annual question-and-answer session, Putin said: "If we truly join our efforts, we will not allow these strikes and suffer such losses."

