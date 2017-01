Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during his annual state of the nation address at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russia is ready to cooperate with the new U.S. leadership next year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin.

Moscow hopes to work with Washington to fight terrorism as the two have a joint responsibility for global security, Putin said.

