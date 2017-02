MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the United States wants to dominate other countries and that the world is tired of taking orders from Washington.

"Sometimes it seems to me that America does not need allies, it needs vassals," Putin said during a annual televised call-in show.

He said that Russia would like to be an ally of the United States but that "people are tired of the dictates of one country."

