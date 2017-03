MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he welcomed comments by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump that he wanted deeper relations with Russia.

"He is a very flamboyant man, very talented, no doubt about that... He is an absolute leader of the presidential race, as we see it today. He says that he wants to move to another level of relations, to a deeper level of relations with Russia. How can we not welcome that? Of course we welcome it," Putin told reporters.

