May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with oil major BP (BP.L) on cooperation in gas, which may see Rosneft supplying Russian gas to Europe starting from 2019.
Currently, Kremlin-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has monopoly rights for Russian pipeline gas exports.
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.