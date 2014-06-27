Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
KHABAROVSK Russia Rosneft signed a long-term agreement with BP on Friday to supply it with up to 12 million tonnes of oil products which can be replaced by oil, the Russian oil company said in a statement.
It added that a 5-year agreement assumes a prepayment of at least $1.5 billion (0.8 billion pounds) which was arranged by leading global financial institutions. Rosneft did not disclose the name of the banks.
Supplies may start in July 2014, Rosneft added. BP is a shareholder in Rosneft.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.