BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/Files

KHABAROVSK Russia Rosneft signed a long-term agreement with BP on Friday to supply it with up to 12 million tonnes of oil products which can be replaced by oil, the Russian oil company said in a statement.

It added that a 5-year agreement assumes a prepayment of at least $1.5 billion (0.8 billion pounds) which was arranged by leading global financial institutions. Rosneft did not disclose the name of the banks.

Supplies may start in July 2014, Rosneft added. BP is a shareholder in Rosneft.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)