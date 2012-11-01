The company logo at a Rosneft petrol station in St.Petersburg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Russian state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has signed an $80 billion (49.6 billion pounds) 25-year contract with Inter RAO (IRAO.MM) to supply the state-owned electricity company with gas from 2016, a source close to Rosneft said.

The contract would mean that Rosneft would replace independent gas producer Novatek as the main supplier to Inter RAO, depriving Novatek of a customer that accounts for 30 percent of its sales, Kommersant daily newspaper reported citing sources.

InterRao was not immediately available for comment. Rosneft and Novatek declined comment.

