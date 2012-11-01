MOSCOW Russian state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said it would supply state power company Inter RAO (IRAO.MM) with natural gas for 25 years, in a deal estimated at $80 billion, replacing Novatek (NVTK.MM) as the utility's main supplier.

Novatek shares fell 8 percent, underperforming a 1 percent decline on the broader Moscow stock market .MCX.MM, while Rosneft shares rose 0.7 percent.

The contract to supply up to 875 billion cubic meters of gas would be worth $80 billion based on the wholesale regulated price for natural gas for 2011, according to Reuters calculations. The contract will run for 25 years from 2016, Rosneft said.

Rosneft is undercutting Novatek's price by 10 percent, a source close to Rosneft said.

Novatek, which is barred from selling Russian gas abroad by law, in 2009 won its contract to supply Inter RAO, outmaneuvering gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

The Inter RAO contract, deemed a big victory for the company, accounted for close to 28 percent of Novatek's volumes sold in 2011, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.

Novatek declined to comment.

The deal may indicate friction between Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin and Novatek co-owner Gennady Timchenko after Rosneft did not invite Gunvor, a Swiss-based trading company also co-owned by Timchenko, to participate in its semi-annual "jumbo" oil tender.

The two have denied there is friction.

It is also an example of Rosneft's new influence in the gas market. The group has started moving into Russia's gas market and created a joint venture with medium-sized gas producer Itera earlier this year.

"The news underscores the danger of Rosneft's foray into the gas market," Bank of America analysts said. "Rosneft's new volumes are an addition to an already oversupplied gas market in Russia."

Rosneft, which accounts for almost a quarter of Russia's crude production, has long been considering expansion into the gas market, dominated by Gazprom.

It is already set to become the world's largest oil producer after the $55 billion acquisition of Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM.

"Rosneft has significant reserves of gas, and producing and selling this gas is a priority in terms of generating additional profit for Rosneft shareholders," Sechin said in a statement.

In 2011 Rosneft produced almost 12 billion cubic metres of gas (bcm), or less than 2 percent of Russia's total.

Sechin said on Wednesday Rosneft and its state holding company were still looking at buying a stake in Inter RAO as one option for consolidating Russia's energy assets.

(Additional reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Jason Bush and Jane Baird)