YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia Russia's top crude producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) expects to confirm potential hydrocarbon resources equivalent to 14 billion tonnes (103 billion barrels) of oil in 20 exploration blocks in the offshore zones above eastern Russia, the company said on Tuesday.

Rosneft has been expanding since Sechin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was appointed to head Russia's top oil producer in May 2012.

Speaking to Putin via video link from an offshore platform in Russia's far east, Sechin said the firm planned to invest 52 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) into projects in the region in 2013.

State-controlled Rosneft, the world's largest publicly listed oil company by output, has struck deals with China to ramp up exports of crude oil but has yet to clarify in detail how it proposes to meet those supply commitments.

(Company corrects to 20 exploration blocks in East, not just region around Magadan.)

($1 = 32.5750 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)