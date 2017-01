A worker is seen at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. Picture taken August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BOLSHOI KAMEN, Russia The Russian government should manage to privatise a 19.5 percent stake in oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) this year, Andrei Belousov, a Kremlin economic aide, told reporters on Thursday.

Russia plans to sell the Rosneft stake as a part of a wider privatisation programme aimed at helping bridge a budget gap.

The programme has suffered setbacks as the government postponed the sale of another oil producer, Bashneft (BANE.MM).

