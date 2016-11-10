A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the world's top listed oil producer, said on Thursday its oil production rose in the third quarter by 1.3 percent year-on-year to 4.15 million barrels per day.

It said the rise was supported by strong performance at its production unit Yuganskneftegaz, the start of output at the Messoyakha project as well as testing of Suzun oil field.

Oil production at Suzun is seen at 4.5 million tonnes (90,000 barrels per day) in 2017, Rosneft said in a statement.

