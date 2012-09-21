LONDON - British oil company BP confirmed on Friday that it is interested in buying shares in Russian state controlled group Rosneft, provided the proposed sale of its stake in private Russian venture TNK-BP goes through.

"BP aims to be an investor in Russia for many decades to come," a spokesman said by email after Rosneft said it had received a proposal for a stake purchase by BP.

"BP is considering further investment in Russia regardless of who we sell our stake to. Therefore if we are successful in selling our stake in TNK-BP then we would be interested in investing some of the proceeds in buying shares in Rosneft."

