Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON - British oil company BP confirmed on Friday that it is interested in buying shares in Russian state controlled group Rosneft, provided the proposed sale of its stake in private Russian venture TNK-BP goes through.
"BP aims to be an investor in Russia for many decades to come," a spokesman said by email after Rosneft said it had received a proposal for a stake purchase by BP.
"BP is considering further investment in Russia regardless of who we sell our stake to. Therefore if we are successful in selling our stake in TNK-BP then we would be interested in investing some of the proceeds in buying shares in Rosneft."
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Scott Barber)
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).