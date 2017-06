SOCHI, Russia Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said on Wednesday he had asked Energy Minister Alexander Novak to provide a smooth exit from a global deal to cut oil production once it expires.

He also said the main objective of the deal was to stabilise oil prices by the end of the agreement.

(Reporting by Denis Punchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)