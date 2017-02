Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a signing ceremony after a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17,... REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), has valued the company at between $56 billion (38.18 billion pound) and $130 billion, he told state Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Russian government plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft as part of its wider privatisation.

"There is a corridor: from $56 billion (based on its) current share price to $130 billion (based on its) fundamental value," Sechin said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)