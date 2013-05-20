Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MOSCOW Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-owned Russian crude producer which earlier this year bought TNK-BP, announced several senior management appointments on Monday after former TNK-BP executives decided to leave positions they had been offered.
The world's biggest listed crude producer, which paid $55 billion in cash and stock for TNK-BP, said its former head, Eduard Khudainatov, was taking over the production department from Sergei Brezitsky, who had worked at TNK-BP until 2011 prior to being offered the job at Rosneft.
Among the other changes, Marcus Cooper, a veteran of British oil firm BP (BP.L) which ended up with almost 20 percent in Rosneft after the TNK-BP deal, will head the Russian firm's trading unit, also taking over from a former TNK-BP employee.
Business daily Vedomosti said last week two former managers of TNK-BP had left Rosneft for "personal reasons", only about two months after moving to new jobs, possibly due to differences in the "corporate culture".
A Rosneft spokesman declined immediate comment on why the former TNK-BP managers had left, while a source at the company said "its working schedule is tougher than at a private firm."
Rosneft is headed by Igor Sechin, a powerful and long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before taking over Rosneft last year, Sechin, a former military translator, oversaw country's energy sector in the government.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.