RYBINSK, Russia Russia's state-controlled oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), in the process of buying smaller rival TNK-BP TNBP.MM, has no obligation towards minority shareholders of TNK-BP's listed unit, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP from British major BP (BP.L) and Russia's AAR consortium in a $55 billion deal.

"Rosneft has its own shareholders. I should defend my shareholders interests first... Their (TNK-BP Holding's) interests should be defended by TNK-BP management," Sechin said.

TNK-BP Ltd controls 95 percent of TNK-BP Holding TNBP.MM via several units, with the remainder being a free-float.

